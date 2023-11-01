Minister assures to address sports complex issues

PESHAWAR - Dr. Najibullah Marwat, the care­taker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Informa­tion Technology in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, held a meeting with a delegation led by former provin­cial minister Yasin Khalil, repre­senting Tehkal Payan and Palosai.

The delegation provided a de­tailed update to the caretaker pro­vincial sports minister, covering land demarcation for sports com­plexes in Tehkal Payan and Palo­sai, funds disbursement to land­owners, and related issues. The delegation, comprising leaders from both regions, expressed con­cerns about the lack of progress in the provincial government’s de­velopment efforts for the past two years regarding sports complex­es in Tehkal Payan and Palosai. They urged the caretaker provin­cial sports minister to address ob­stacles and initiate work on both complexes promptly.

In response to the delegation’s concerns, Minister Dr. Najib Mar­wat instructed relevant sports de­partment officials to send a com­mittee to inspect the Palosai and Tehkal Payan Sports Complex sites on Friday.