Minister assures to address sports complex issues

PESHAWAR - Dr. Najibullah Marwat, the caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a meeting with a delegation led by former provincial minister Yasin Khalil, representing Tehkal Payan and Palosai.
The delegation provided a detailed update to the caretaker provincial sports minister, covering land demarcation for sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai, funds disbursement to landowners, and related issues. The delegation, comprising leaders from both regions, expressed concerns about the lack of progress in the provincial government’s development efforts for the past two years regarding sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai. They urged the caretaker provincial sports minister to address obstacles and initiate work on both complexes promptly.
In response to the delegation’s concerns, Minister Dr. Najib Marwat instructed relevant sports department officials to send a committee to inspect the Palosai and Tehkal Payan Sports Complex sites on Friday.