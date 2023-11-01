Minister calls for linkage between technical institutes, industries

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Tech­nical Education, Industry, Commerce, and Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, visited the Government College of Technology (GCT) in Peshawar on Tuesday. He conducted a comprehen­sive review of the college’s curricular activities and practical training pro­grams in technical education.

During the visit, the minister received a detailed briefing on the various de­gree courses and practical training pro­vided by the institution. Dr. Aamer Ab­dullah emphasized the need for the Government College of Technology to obtain International Standardization Organization (ISO) certification to es­tablish its high-quality standards on a global level. He instructed the college to complete the necessary formalities for ISO accreditation within one month.

The caretaker minister also direct­ed the college to integrate its library with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) digital library. This step aims to give students access to the HEC digital resources for academic and research activities.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah stressed the im­portance of effective coordination be­tween technical training institutions and industries. He suggested that the college should actively monitor stu­dents’ training activities within indus­tries during the final period of their degree courses. To facilitate this, he ad­vised the college to develop a mobile app for monitoring student training ac­tivities, which should be operational within two months.

The minister highlighted the value of the college’s modern mechanical lab­oratories, particularly the auto lab, in providing practical training. He urged the college to explore ways to generate income from these facilities and broad­en their utilization for the benefit of various public and private institutions and industries.

Additionally, Dr. Aamer Abdullah suggested that the college take mea­sures to control its financial expenses and transition to solar energy to meet its energy needs. This initiative aligns with the need for sustainable energy solutions in the future. He urged the college to expedite work on the ap­proved solar energy project.

Regarding improvements in the BS Civil and Electrical Technologies syl­labus, the caretaker minister pledged to engage with the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Board of Technical Educa­tion to enhance these programs. He recommended that the college explore partnerships with PCSIR Peshawar for practical training and the use of their laboratory equipment.

In response to the demand for trained professionals in Gulf countries, Dr. Aamer Abdullah advised the college to enhance training in modern meth­ods, especially in civil technology and quantity surveying.