Minister calls for linkage between technical institutes, industries

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industry, Commerce, and Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, visited the Government College of Technology (GCT) in Peshawar on Tuesday. He conducted a comprehensive review of the college’s curricular activities and practical training programs in technical education.
During the visit, the minister received a detailed briefing on the various degree courses and practical training provided by the institution. Dr. Aamer Abdullah emphasized the need for the Government College of Technology to obtain International Standardization Organization (ISO) certification to establish its high-quality standards on a global level. He instructed the college to complete the necessary formalities for ISO accreditation within one month.
The caretaker minister also directed the college to integrate its library with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) digital library. This step aims to give students access to the HEC digital resources for academic and research activities.
Dr. Aamer Abdullah stressed the importance of effective coordination between technical training institutions and industries. He suggested that the college should actively monitor students’ training activities within industries during the final period of their degree courses. To facilitate this, he advised the college to develop a mobile app for monitoring student training activities, which should be operational within two months.
The minister highlighted the value of the college’s modern mechanical laboratories, particularly the auto lab, in providing practical training. He urged the college to explore ways to generate income from these facilities and broaden their utilization for the benefit of various public and private institutions and industries.
Additionally, Dr. Aamer Abdullah suggested that the college take measures to control its financial expenses and transition to solar energy to meet its energy needs. This initiative aligns with the need for sustainable energy solutions in the future. He urged the college to expedite work on the approved solar energy project.
Regarding improvements in the BS Civil and Electrical Technologies syllabus, the caretaker minister pledged to engage with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education to enhance these programs. He recommended that the college explore partnerships with PCSIR Peshawar for practical training and the use of their laboratory equipment.
In response to the demand for trained professionals in Gulf countries, Dr. Aamer Abdullah advised the college to enhance training in modern methods, especially in civil technology and quantity surveying.