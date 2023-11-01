Munazza Shaheen shines as Pakistan’s first lady referee in APGC C’ship

LAHORE -The grand finale of the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation’s prestigious event concluded with immense excitement, featuring intense competition and a remarkable three-way playoff. In a spectacular turn of events, Jasper Stubbs, a local player, emerged as the champion, coming from behind to claim the coveted title.
The playoff showdown involved three exceptional talents: China’s Wenyi Ding, Sampson Zheng, and the beloved local favorite, Stubbs. While Zheng, the third-round leader, held a six-stroke advantage at the outset, Stubbs expertly leveraged his experience in challenging Sandbelt and his ability to handle blustery wind conditions. He concluded the championship with a two-under-par round of 69, securing a one-over-par total of 285. Notably, Stubbs became the fourth Australian to earn the title of ACC champion, which grants him a spot in the highly anticipated 2024 events, The Open and The Masters – a dream come true for any amateur golfer.
In a shining moment for Pakistan, Munazza Shaheen, a distinguished referee and the first lady referee from Pakistan, played a pivotal role in this magnificent event. She received a special invitation from R&A, Scotland, to officiate at this prestigious championship. Reflecting on her experience as a referee at the APGC Men Amateur Championship, Munazza Shaheen expressed her profound gratitude and the valuable lessons she learned. She emphasized that her journey was a steep learning curve that highlighted the importance of precise organization, effective communication, and above all, a comprehensive understanding of golf rules. The emphasis on impartiality and fairness in refereeing was paramount in her experience.
She remarked, “The quality of the event is inextricably linked to the professional conduct of the organizing committee, and good refereeing forms its essence.” R&A’s Rules Academy has been instrumental in providing Golf Rules Programs for training and inspiring referees. Munazza Shaheen participated in the TARS seminar at St Andrews, Scotland. The institution also offers opportunities for budding referees to officiate in tournaments under the mentorship of experienced senior referees.
Grant Moir, the Executive Director - Governance at R&A, expressed his optimism regarding Munazza’s capabilities, stating, “It’s remarkable to see individuals progress through the levels and gain the opportunity to referee at international events like this. Munazza will undoubtedly take away a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative ideas to apply back in Pakistan.”
Munazza’s refereeing colleagues from various countries, including China, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, highlighted the significance of her achievement. In many countries, referees, who have served for years, have yet to receive an invitation to such an event. Munazza Shaheen’s invitation, earned just eight months after her Level 3 Certification, is indeed a remarkable feat.
In her acknowledgment, Munazza expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her family for their unwavering support. She thanked Mr. Taimur Hassan, President of APGC, for his facilitation and Col Zahid for his guidance. Dr. Asma Shami, her mentor, received special praise, and Brig Sajjad Akram, Secretary PGF, acknowledged her dedication and promised ongoing support from PGF. Munazza expressed her deep appreciation to PGF for its continuous support in her journey.