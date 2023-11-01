Munazza Shaheen shines as Pakistan’s first lady referee in APGC C’ship

LAHORE -The grand finale of the Asia Pa­cific Golf Confederation’s pres­tigious event concluded with immense excitement, featuring intense competition and a re­markable three-way playoff. In a spectacular turn of events, Jasper Stubbs, a local player, emerged as the champion, coming from behind to claim the coveted title.

The playoff showdown in­volved three exceptional talents: China’s Wenyi Ding, Sampson Zheng, and the beloved local fa­vorite, Stubbs. While Zheng, the third-round leader, held a six-stroke advantage at the outset, Stubbs expertly leveraged his ex­perience in challenging Sandbelt and his ability to handle blustery wind conditions. He concluded the championship with a two-under-par round of 69, securing a one-over-par total of 285. No­tably, Stubbs became the fourth Australian to earn the title of ACC champion, which grants him a spot in the highly anticipated 2024 events, The Open and The Masters – a dream come true for any amateur golfer.

In a shining moment for Paki­stan, Munazza Shaheen, a distin­guished referee and the first lady referee from Pakistan, played a pivotal role in this magnificent event. She received a special in­vitation from R&A, Scotland, to officiate at this prestigious cham­pionship. Reflecting on her expe­rience as a referee at the APGC Men Amateur Championship, Munazza Shaheen expressed her profound gratitude and the valu­able lessons she learned. She emphasized that her journey was a steep learning curve that high­lighted the importance of precise organization, effective communi­cation, and above all, a compre­hensive understanding of golf rules. The emphasis on impartial­ity and fairness in refereeing was paramount in her experience.

She remarked, “The quality of the event is inextricably linked to the professional conduct of the or­ganizing committee, and good ref­ereeing forms its essence.” R&A’s Rules Academy has been instru­mental in providing Golf Rules Pro­grams for training and inspiring referees. Munazza Shaheen par­ticipated in the TARS seminar at St Andrews, Scotland. The institution also offers opportunities for bud­ding referees to officiate in tour­naments under the mentorship of experienced senior referees.

Grant Moir, the Executive Di­rector - Governance at R&A, ex­pressed his optimism regarding Munazza’s capabilities, stating, “It’s remarkable to see individu­als progress through the levels and gain the opportunity to ref­eree at international events like this. Munazza will undoubtedly take away a wealth of knowl­edge, experience, and innovative ideas to apply back in Pakistan.”

Munazza’s refereeing col­leagues from various countries, including China, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, highlighted the significance of her achievement. In many countries, referees, who have served for years, have yet to receive an invitation to such an event. Munazza Shaheen’s invi­tation, earned just eight months after her Level 3 Certification, is indeed a remarkable feat.

In her acknowledgment, Mu­nazza expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her family for their unwavering support. She thanked Mr. Taimur Hassan, President of APGC, for his facilitation and Col Zahid for his guidance. Dr. Asma Shami, her mentor, received spe­cial praise, and Brig Sajjad Akram, Secretary PGF, acknowledged her dedication and promised ongo­ing support from PGF. Munazza expressed her deep appreciation to PGF for its continuous support in her journey.