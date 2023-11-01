Murad Ali Shah expresses concerns over stalled projects in Sindh

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday voiced concerns over the suspension of development projects in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference, the PPP leader emphasised that the Election Commission should not selectively permit certain development projects while banning others. He questioned whether caretaker governments should intervene, asserting that injustice is being done. He said that the caretaker administrations should carry out their responsibilities.

Murad Ali Shah pointed out that there have been no complaints from any party. He highlighted the PPP's experience in governance. He also mentioned the extensive damage caused by the 2022 floods, which affected 70 percent of the province's population, causing significant harm to agriculture and the destruction of 21 lakh houses. He stressed the need for further rehabilitation efforts.

Furthermore, the former chief minister noted that the Geneva conference was made possible through the PPP chairman's efforts. Sindh was the only province that was fully prepared for the conference. He mentioned continuous communication with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, emphasising their dedication to reaching the people quickly.

Sindh successfully secured more than two billion dollars in funding from the World Bank, Asian Bank, and other sources, Murad disclosed.