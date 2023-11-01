Nawaz chairs first PML-N meeting in 4 years to review election strategy

LAHORE - Recognising the pressing need for national unity and recon­ciliation, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hud­dle held here on Tuesday un­der the chair of party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif resolved to reach out to the top leadership of various political parties to foster a consensus on crucial national issues in the lead up to upcoming general elections.

The decision to engage with other political parties tak­en during Tuesday’s meeting formalised the sentiments ex­pressed by Mian Nawaz Shar­if in his speech at Minar-e-Pa­kistan on October 21. In that address, he emphasised the importance of a broader con­sensus among all political stakeholders to navigate the country through its current array of challenges.

In line with this decision, Mian Nawaz Sharif was entrusted with the responsibility of contacting and meeting with leaders of other political parties, in­cluding PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Furthermore, the meeting officially endorsed Mian Nawaz Sharif’s candidacy for the Prime Minis­ter’s position.

The meeting spanned over four hours and resulted in significant determinations regarding the election strategy, the party’s manifesto, and related matters. The gather­ing also put the finishing touches on prepa­rations for the forthcoming general elec­tions, including the scheduling of Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming meetings and the allo­cation of party tickets. Nawaz Sharif hosted a lunch as a gesture of appreciation for the attendees following the meeting.

Subsequently, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal held a media briefing to com­municate the key decisions made by the party leadership. He underscored the par­ty’s commitment to fostering consensus on national matters, strengthening the coun­try’s economy and democracy, and resolv­ing political issues through dialogue.

Ahsan Iqbal advocated for a stable gov­ernment as essential to addressing the eco­nomic challenges facing the nation, stress­ing that politicians should collaborate in solving these issues. He mentioned that this meeting marked the first formal gather­ing since Nawaz Sharif’s return home, and Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which attracted an unprecedented turnout.

During the meeting, the leaders dis­cussed an election campaign strategy, em­phasizing that the Muslim League-N will present a comprehensive solution to Paki­stan’s problems. Additionally, Nawaz Shar­if’s plans include visiting all four provinces as part of the campaign. Prominent PML-N leaders attending the meeting included party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, as well as General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Saud Majeed, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Rana Tan­veer Hussain, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Mian Javed Latif, and others. A lunch hosted by Nawaz Sharif honored these par­ty leaders.

Ahsan Iqbal announced that the PML-N would begin accepting applications from potential candidates for party tickets for the National Assembly and Provincial As­sembly, with the application period run­ning until November 10. He also mentioned the formation of a manifesto committee, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, tasked with creating a practical manifesto that pri­oritizes quick and affordable justice for the common citizen and addresses the backlog of old cases. The committee will also pro­vide a roadmap for tackling the country’s economic crisis. In response to questions, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of a level playing field for all parties and the need for prompt elections. He noted that foreign investors are awaiting the electoral outcome, and the Election Commission has announced that the elections will take place at the end of January, which the PML-N be­lieves will be on schedule.

Furthermore, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the challenges faced by the PML-N in 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was excluded from elec­toral politics through alleged conspiracies and false cases. He expressed hope that jus­tice would prevail this time and that Nawaz Sharif would serve as Pakistan’s Prime Min­ister for the fourth time. He asserted that Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto also have a level playing field in the upcoming elec­tions. Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticized a po­litical party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for its treatment of the Pakistan Army, charac­terizing it as exceeding the actions of any external adversary.