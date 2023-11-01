Nawaz chairs first PML-N meeting in 4 years to review election strategy

LAHORE - Recognising the pressing need for national unity and reconciliation, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) huddle held here on Tuesday under the chair of party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif resolved to reach out to the top leadership of various political parties to foster a consensus on crucial national issues in the lead up to upcoming general elections.
The decision to engage with other political parties taken during Tuesday’s meeting formalised the sentiments expressed by Mian Nawaz Sharif in his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21. In that address, he emphasised the importance of a broader consensus among all political stakeholders to navigate the country through its current array of challenges.
In line with this decision, Mian Nawaz Sharif was entrusted with the responsibility of contacting and meeting with leaders of other political parties, including PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Furthermore, the meeting officially endorsed Mian Nawaz Sharif’s candidacy for the Prime Minister’s position.
The meeting spanned over four hours and resulted in significant determinations regarding the election strategy, the party’s manifesto, and related matters. The gathering also put the finishing touches on preparations for the forthcoming general elections, including the scheduling of Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming meetings and the allocation of party tickets. Nawaz Sharif hosted a lunch as a gesture of appreciation for the attendees following the meeting.
Subsequently, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal held a media briefing to communicate the key decisions made by the party leadership. He underscored the party’s commitment to fostering consensus on national matters, strengthening the country’s economy and democracy, and resolving political issues through dialogue.
Ahsan Iqbal advocated for a stable government as essential to addressing the economic challenges facing the nation, stressing that politicians should collaborate in solving these issues. He mentioned that this meeting marked the first formal gathering since Nawaz Sharif’s return home, and Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which attracted an unprecedented turnout.
During the meeting, the leaders discussed an election campaign strategy, emphasizing that the Muslim League-N will present a comprehensive solution to Pakistan’s problems. Additionally, Nawaz Sharif’s plans include visiting all four provinces as part of the campaign. Prominent PML-N leaders attending the meeting included party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, as well as General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Saud Majeed, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Mian Javed Latif, and others. A lunch hosted by Nawaz Sharif honored these party leaders.
Ahsan Iqbal announced that the PML-N would begin accepting applications from potential candidates for party tickets for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly, with the application period running until November 10. He also mentioned the formation of a manifesto committee, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, tasked with creating a practical manifesto that prioritizes quick and affordable justice for the common citizen and addresses the backlog of old cases. The committee will also provide a roadmap for tackling the country’s economic crisis. In response to questions, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of a level playing field for all parties and the need for prompt elections. He noted that foreign investors are awaiting the electoral outcome, and the Election Commission has announced that the elections will take place at the end of January, which the PML-N believes will be on schedule.
Furthermore, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the challenges faced by the PML-N in 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was excluded from electoral politics through alleged conspiracies and false cases. He expressed hope that justice would prevail this time and that Nawaz Sharif would serve as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the fourth time. He asserted that Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto also have a level playing field in the upcoming elections. Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticized a political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for its treatment of the Pakistan Army, characterizing it as exceeding the actions of any external adversary.