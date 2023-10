KHANEWAL - A newly married couple was shot dead allegedly by relatives at Chak No 114/10-R, tehsil Jehanian in dis­trict Khanewal.

According to police sources, a couple named Nasir and Rimsha contracted into marriage after their choice 20-days ago. The newly wed­ded couple was shot dead allegedly by their relatives.

The dead bodies of both deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jehanian. The police have started the investigation in the mur­der case.