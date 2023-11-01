Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Pakistan Cup and Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24 begin from today 

STAFF REPORT
November 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - With the Quaid-e-Azam Tro­phy 2023-24 over, the action now moves to the white-ball List A tournament, Pakistan Cup, which is all set to com­mence from today (Wednes­day) across four venues in Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Mirpur. The 31-match Paki­stan Cup will have games with 45 overs a side. This iteration of the Pakistan Cup will be held in accordance with the revived 2014 PCB Constitution and will feature eight teams: Faisalabad Region, FATA Re­gion, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Lahore Region Whites, Multan Region, Peshawar Region and Rawal­pindi Region. Meanwhile, the one-day tournament is also set to begin concurrently on 1 November and will be hosted in four venues in Mirpur, Fais­alabad, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. Like the non first-class Hanif Mohammad Trophy, the ten teams participating in the Hanif Mohammad Cup have been divided into two groups of five teams.

