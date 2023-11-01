Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Pakistani student Zainab Nawaz earns “Silver Award” in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023

November 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Displaying a profound scholarly aptitude and latent creative writing prowess, Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade Pakistani student, has earned a Silver Award in the Junior writing category of the international essay writing competition “The Queen’s International Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition 2023”. This year, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest international writing competition, received 34924 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries.

Zainab Nawaz, an avid reader and writer, competed against thousands of entries and earned a Silver Award for showing her creative brilliance representing Pakistan in this prestigious international competition.

