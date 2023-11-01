PIFD hosts Laptop Distribution Ceremony

LAHORE - Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) hosted a Laptop Distribution Cer­emony here on Tuesday in coordination with Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Prime Minis­ter’s Youth Laptop Scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Pro­gramme executed by the HEC. PIFD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil dis­tributed the laptops among 67 students of the Institute. HEC representatives, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil commended the gov­ernment effort to encourage students through distribu­tion of free laptops for boost­ing their academic perfor­mance as well as providing them an opportunity to excel in their research endeavors. She said that in today’s fast paced global competition the technology is playing the most significant role and this initiative of the government shall further strengthen its commitment to promote digital empowerment and academic excellence among youth. She also congratulated the students who benefitted from this scheme. While re­ceiving the laptops, students have shown great enthusi­asm and thanked the gov­ernment for assisting them to access a huge reservoir of knowledge and explore new arenas in education pursuits and research.