Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PIFD hosts Laptop Distribution Ceremony

Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) hosted a Laptop Distribution Cer­emony here on Tuesday in coordination with Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Prime Minis­ter’s Youth Laptop Scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Pro­gramme executed by the HEC. PIFD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil dis­tributed the laptops among 67 students of the Institute. HEC representatives, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil commended the gov­ernment effort to encourage students through distribu­tion of free laptops for boost­ing their academic perfor­mance as well as providing them an opportunity to excel in their research endeavors. She said that in today’s fast paced global competition the technology is playing the most significant role and this initiative of the government shall further strengthen its commitment to promote digital empowerment and academic excellence among youth. She also congratulated the students who benefitted from this scheme. While re­ceiving the laptops, students have shown great enthusi­asm and thanked the gov­ernment for assisting them to access a huge reservoir of knowledge and explore new arenas in education pursuits and research.

Economic activity will remain positive throughout current fiscal year, hopes finance ministry

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023