PM Kakar to reach Gilgit Baltistan on two day visit today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will reach in Gilgit Baltistan on a two day visit today (Wednesday). The PM will attend the 76 Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan.

According to sources, the prime minister will visit Yadgar Shuhda and address the main ceremony at the Army Polo Ground Gilgit. PM Kakar will also visit Skardu.

Later in the day, he will visit the Diamer Basha Dam site to review the ongoing construction work.

On 1st November 1947, the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts led by Gilgit Scouts stood against the Dogara Governor and announced the liberation of Gilgit Baltistan from Dogara rule and hoisted the national flag of Pakistan.