PM Kakar visits GB today

GILGIT - Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will arrive in Gil­git to attend the main 76 Inde­pendence Day of Gilgit Baltis­tan. According to the tentative schedule, the prime minister’s will visit Yadgar Shuhda and ad­dress the main ceremony at the Army Polo Ground Gilgit. Kakar will also visit Skardu. Later in the day, he will visit the Diam­er Basha Dame site to review the ongoing construction work. On 1st November 1947, the Gil­git Baltistan Scouts led by Gilg­it Scouts stood against the Dog­ara Governor and announced the liberation of Gilgit Baltistan from Dogara rule and hoisted the national flag of Pakistan.