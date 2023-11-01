Policeman, four labourers killed in gun attack in Turbat

QUETTA - At least five people, including four labourers and a policeman were killed in an attack by armed men in Turbat city of Balochistan.

According to police, terrorists opened an indis­criminate firing at the labourers in the wee hours of Tuesday. Labourers belonged to Muzaffargar­har area. Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the culprits. In a condemnation statement, Domki vowed to bring the perpetrators to book. He said the incident was shocking and a brutal act of terrorism.