PPF Organises Training Workshop on Journalists Protection Act in Sukkur

SUKKUR-Journalists in Sukkur received training on the effective use of the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Practitioners Act, 2021, at a one-day workshop organized by the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) on Tuesday. The workshop participants were taught the procedure of filing complaints with the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists (SCPJ). Lala Hassan, a PPF representative, said that the Act was enacted to protect journalists from physical and digital threats and intimidation.