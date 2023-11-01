PPP expresses solidarity with Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people as a delega­tion visited the Palestine embas­sy here. Leading the delegation, Vice President of PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, held a meeting with Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabai of Palestine to convey a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people dur­ing these challenging times. Dur­ing the meeting, Senator Rehman was accompanied by PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan. Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her condolences for the tragic loss of more than 1500 innocent Pales­tinians, including 500 children.

During the meeting, Sherry Rehman emphasized: “While ter­rorism in any form is condem­nable, the act of entire states besieging unarmed civilians, de­priving them of water, food, and fuel, and subjecting them to re­lentless attacks is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible on multiple levels. It is imperative for Israel to immediately lift the inhu­man blockade on Gaza and cease its 24-hour evacuation warnings for 1.1 million Palestinians in the north.” She stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and said: “An immediate ceasefire is needed else unlawful, brutal evacuations will become the new normal, which are against all in­ternational norms. An inclusive two-state solution is the only way forward for a lasting resolution.”