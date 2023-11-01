Punjab ‘forced’ to delay merit-list for public medical colleges

LAHORE - In view of the reconduct of medi­cal and dental college admission test (MDCAT) in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Sindh, the Provin­cial Admission Committee (PAC) has decided to open MBBS/BDS application portal in Punjab for a few more days to accommo­date the candidates who will reappear in the test in the two provinces. Resultantly, Punjab will have to reschedule the ad­missions in public sector medi­cal colleges. The meeting, held at UHS on Tuesday and chaired by Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department’s secretary, Mr. Ali Jan Khan, was attended by vice-chancellors of all public sector medical uni­versities. It was informed that the caretaker governments of KPK and Sindh had formally an­nounced the re-conduct of the Medical and Dental College Ad­mission Test (MDCAT) 2023, which had its results cancelled earlier this month. The retest is scheduled for November 19.

In line with the provisions of the Pakistan Medical and Den­tal Council (PM&DC) Act 2022, which allows candidates to take the MDCAT in any province with results acceptable throughout Pakistan, the committee decided to reopen the application portal for MBBS and BDS in Punjab fol­lowing the declaration of MDCAT results in the two provinces. The portal for government medical colleges will be open for three more days, while for private col­leges, it will remain open for an additional two weeks for candi­dates retaking the test in KPK and Sindh. However, it was noted that this would result in a delay in the merit list for public sector medical colleges, originally set to be displayed on November 13.

On this occasion, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan stated that MDCAT in Punjab has been con­ducted transparently. However, the retaking of MDCAT in other two provinces will also affect the students of Punjab. The commit­tee unanimously recommended that candidates should appear in the MDCAT based on domicile, as has been the practice in the past, to ensure that all candidates ad­mitted to medical and dental col­leges in a province are assessed through a single test.