Punjab govt lifts ban on Avastin injection use

The Punjab government has decided to ‘lift’ the ban on the use of Avastin injection, which allegedly caused blurry vision among patients in the province.

The injection was banned in Punjab immediately after several cases of blurry vision came to light.

Following the ban, six samples of the injection were sent to Drug Testing Lab Lahore and two samples were sent to Drug Testing Lab Karachi by the Punjab’s health department, following the outcry on blurry vision cases.

The eye injection was declared safe after quality, safety, chemical and other tests at the Lahore and Karachi labs, the sources said.

According to details, the Punjab caretaker government has ‘suspended’ Avastin injection recall notices and okayed to release of the four batches in the market after a high-level meeting of the Punjab Quality Control Board.

Sources further say, three batches of Avastin 100 mg and one batch of 400 mg have been declared safe for use. It is to be noted that the Drug Testing Lab Lahore has also declared four batches of the Avastin injection safe.

Punjab Drug Control Directorate has advised distributors, wholesalers and retailers to follow set protocols for the eye injection. The doctors have also been directed to ensure protocols while administering the Avastin injection to patients, said sources.