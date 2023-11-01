Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten.

The prime minister urged the world community to act now to end this carnage.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will reach Gilgit Baltistan today (Wednesday). During his two-day visit, the prime minister will attend the 76th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan.According to sources, the prime minister will visit Yadgar-e-Shuhada and address the main ceremony at the Army Polo Ground Gilgit. PM Kakar will also visit Skardu.

Later in the day, he will visit the Diamer Basha Dam site to review the ongoing construction work.

On 1st November 1947, the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts led by Gilgit Scouts stood against the Dogra Governor and announced the liberation of Gilgit Baltistan from Dogra rule and hoisted the national flag of Pakistan.