Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown started on use of LPG in vehicles

APP
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The District Regional Transport Authority along with the police has claimed to have started a crackdown against the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) as fuel in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) like buses, vans, rickshaws and cars. The Secretary DRTA Saleem Memon informed here on Tuesday that he visited the transport hub in Latifabad unit 7 to warn the transporters and LPG shops about a ban in that regard imposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
He cited a July 18 letter of OGRA which was addressed to the Sindh Chief Secretary for taking action against the PSVs as well as the LPG vendors and mechanics involved in altering the CNG kits for the use of LPG fuels. The Secretary RTA also gave reference to another letter dated July 25 in which the Sindh government directed its Home Department, Secretary Transport and the Divisional Commissioners to take action as per OGRA’s guidelines. Memon said he also asked the transporters to avoid using LPG in the PSVs and warned of action if they remained non-compliant.

LDA seals another 36 properties

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023