Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown started on use of LPG in vehicles

HYDERABAD-The District Regional Transport Authority along with the police has claimed to have started a crackdown against the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) as fuel in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) like buses, vans, rickshaws and cars. The Secretary DRTA Saleem Memon informed here on Tuesday that he visited the transport hub in Latifabad unit 7 to warn the transporters and LPG shops about a ban in that regard imposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He cited a July 18 letter of OGRA which was addressed to the Sindh Chief Secretary for taking action against the PSVs as well as the LPG vendors and mechanics involved in altering the CNG kits for the use of LPG fuels. The Secretary RTA also gave reference to another letter dated July 25 in which the Sindh government directed its Home Department, Secretary Transport and the Divisional Commissioners to take action as per OGRA’s guidelines. Memon said he also asked the transporters to avoid using LPG in the PSVs and warned of action if they remained non-compliant.