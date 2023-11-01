Rs384b gas subsidy to be given to protect common man’s interests: Energy Minister

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that the government would provide around Rs 384 billion subsidy to gas consumers of different sectors including domestic, Tandoor, and Fertilizer aimed at lessening the inflationary impact on the common man.

Addressing a news conference on the gas prices’ revision along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza, he elaborated that Rs 139 billion gas subsidy would be given to domestic consumers, Rs 45 billion to the fertilizer sector, and Rs 200 billion to Roti tandoors.

“The government has completely unchanged the sale price for gas supplies to Roti tandoors because “Roti” is a prime and foremost necessity,” he added. He said, that it is still ensured that the monthly bill of protected class does not exceed Rs.900 on consumption of 0.9 hm3 in a month. He said, the Fertilizer prices are kept in line with the Mari gas field’s cost of gas which is Rs.580 per mmbtu, only an Rs.70 increase over the previous price just not to affect the farmers getting urea and ensure food security.

He said that Industry tariffs are set so as to rationalize the gas prices in the North and South regions and create a level playing field for everyone by offering gas at the same price to existing and new industries.