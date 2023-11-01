Ruling on Shehbaz, others' pleas in Ashiana reference on Nov 7

An accountability court of Lahore on Wednesday reserved its ruling on pleas filed by Shehbaz Sharif and others seeking their exoneration in the Ashiana reference.

Accountability court judge Ali Zulqarnain heard the pleas filed by former premier Shehbaz Sharif and others. Lawyers of all accused advanced final arguments.

During proceedings of the case, National Accountability Bureau lawyer argued that accused were less likely to be proved guilty of charges. He said he agreed with findings of the investigation report.

Later, judge Ali Zulqarnain, reserving its ruling, and said a decision on pleas filed by former PM Sharif and other accused would be announced on November 7.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday had issued summons for former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz.They were directed to appear in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on Nov 29. Following a Supreme Court order, the NAB Lahore had again filed the reference.