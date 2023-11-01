Rupee sheds 53 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday witnessed 37-paisa depre­ciation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.94. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.8 and Rs283.3 respectively. The price of the Euro in­creased by Rs 2.44 to close at Rs298.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained un­changed and closed at Rs 1.87; whereas an increase of Rs2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs341.89 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs339.82. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal de­creased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs76.63 and Rs75.02 respectively.