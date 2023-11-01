Saarc CCI’s 83rd Executive Committee meeting to be convened in Kathmandu

ISLAMABAD-The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the 82nd Executive Committee meeting, to be held on December 8, 2023 on the eve of the SAARC Charter Day. This event promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together prominent business leaders and accomplished business personalities from the South Asian region.

The 82nd Executive Committee meeting is aimed at having dialogues on ways and means of enhancing the industrial and commercial cooperation between the member countries of SAARC. The SAARC Charter Day celebrations will relish 34 years of regional cooperation under the umbrella of SAARC and will emphasize on how regional mechanisms should focus bringing common people of the region together for prosperity of the region.

8th December also marks SAARC Charter day, when 34 years ago, SAARC Charter was signed. A Business Session will be organized and this session will focus on key issues related to regional economic cooperation and commemorate SAARC Charter Day, a momentous occasion in the history of the organization.

The delegates will call on the political leadership from the region and the Secretary General of SAARC, these meetings will offer an invaluable opportunity for constructive dialogues and discussions. President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Shiekh and Vice President SAARC CCI (Pakistan Chapter) Mian Anjum Nisar will lead a delegation from Pakistan to attend the 83rd Executive Committee meeting and the SAARC Charter day celebrations. Delegation will comprise of the Executive Committee members, General Assembly member and leading business persons of Pakistan.