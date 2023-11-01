Safe City Islamabad to sync images of traffic law violations   

ISLAMABAD - In light of the special instructions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic under the Safe City Islamabad e-challan system has initiated crucial measures to synchronize images of traffic law violations captured by cameras of significant importance, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that in order to streamline and enforce traffic laws more rigorously, an addition of 2,273 new cameras of significant importance has been made to the e-challan system. The recent addition of cameras will prove vital for synchronizing images of traffic law violations in city streets and commercial areas. The data from all these cameras integrated into the Safe City network is used to issue e-challan tickets for various violations, including improper parking, helmetless motorcycle riders, unregistered vehicles, and other traffic law violations. In this regard, owners of private security cameras have also been informed to ensure that their installed cameras are functioning properly at all times and can provide CCTV recordings to the police when needed. This will aid in preventing and solving crimes and ensuring the safety and security of the federal capital, he added. The Islamabad Capital Police are committed to maintaining peace and security and employing advanced technological means to combat criminal elements. No compromise will be made in jeopardizing the safety of citizens and safeguarding the lives and property of the public.