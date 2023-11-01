Saudi Arabia only country to bid for 2034 World Cup: FIFA

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced Tuesday declarations of interest to host World Cup tournaments in 2030 and 2034.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain confirmed interest in hosting the in 2030, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay confirming interest in hosting celebratory games.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation was the only nation to bid on the FIFA World Cup 2034, it said.

"The FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024," it said.

"Today, we enter the next chapter of Saudi football: intending to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Our bid is inspired by Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey, the passion of our fans, and a commitment to deliver an amazing tournament," the Saudi Arabian Football Federation wrote Oct. 4 on X.

The Australian Football Federation confirmed earlier Tuesday that they opted against bidding for the 2034 tournament.