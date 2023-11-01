SCCI plans bank facilitation desk for PM’s Youth Loan Scheme

PESHAWAR - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ish­aq, has announced an initiative to establish a dedicated facilitation desk at the Chamber House.

The desk aims to assist members of the business community in accessing loans provided under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, as stated in a press release from the chamber house on Tuesday.

A meeting took place between Sharaf Nisa Khattak, the Regional Business Head of First Women’s Bank, and Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. During the meeting, Sharaf Nisa Khattak shared information about First Women’s Bank offering loans with a low 5% interest rate for solar and renewable energy projects, available to both male and female entrepreneurs through the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme. She also provided de­tails about the bank’s various loan schemes designed to support business and invest­ment across different sectors.

The bank’s senior officials proposed that the chamber arrange an awareness session about the easy-to-access loan schemes of­fered by the bank to the youth and mem­bers of the SCCI. This session would serve to inform and educate individuals about the available opportunities.

In response, Ishaq pledged to raise aware­ness among the youth and chamber mem­bers regarding the diverse business op­portunities made accessible through these loans with favorable terms and low-inter­est rates. He discussed the challenges faced by the business community in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa due to factors such as terrorism, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the distance from seaports, which have adversely im­pacted traders and exporters in the region.