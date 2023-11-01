SCCI plans bank facilitation desk for PM’s Youth Loan Scheme

PESHAWAR - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has announced an initiative to establish a dedicated facilitation desk at the Chamber House.
The desk aims to assist members of the business community in accessing loans provided under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, as stated in a press release from the chamber house on Tuesday.
A meeting took place between Sharaf Nisa Khattak, the Regional Business Head of First Women’s Bank, and Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. During the meeting, Sharaf Nisa Khattak shared information about First Women’s Bank offering loans with a low 5% interest rate for solar and renewable energy projects, available to both male and female entrepreneurs through the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme. She also provided details about the bank’s various loan schemes designed to support business and investment across different sectors.
The bank’s senior officials proposed that the chamber arrange an awareness session about the easy-to-access loan schemes offered by the bank to the youth and members of the SCCI. This session would serve to inform and educate individuals about the available opportunities.
In response, Ishaq pledged to raise awareness among the youth and chamber members regarding the diverse business opportunities made accessible through these loans with favorable terms and low-interest rates. He discussed the challenges faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to factors such as terrorism, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the distance from seaports, which have adversely impacted traders and exporters in the region.