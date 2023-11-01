Security forces kill six terrorists in Zhob IBO

Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Sambaza of Zhob district, Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was carried out on the night between Oct 31 and Nov 1 on reported presence of terrorists.

It said six terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops, adding that a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives had also been recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement reads.

