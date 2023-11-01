Security guard gunned down during robbery

FAISALABAD - Unidentified robbers shot dead a se­curity guard in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that some armed ban­dits stormed into Dilpasan Hosiery situated at Wali Pura and tried to loot garments and other items. However, when the security guard, Kaleem Ul­lah resident of Chak No 273-GB, pro­duced resistance, the outlaws got en­raged and they shot the guard dead.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while fur­ther investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, the spokesperson added.

RPO DIRECTS INVESTIGATION OFFICERS TO SUBMIT CHALLANS WITHIN 14 DAYS

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal­abad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the investigation officers of the region to complete investiga­tions of the cases and submit their challans in the competent court of law within 14 days.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and proper­ties of the masses.

In this connection, maximum crim­inals should be arrested in addition to getting them punished without any delay so that street crime ratio could be reduced to maximum extent, he added. SSP Investigation Faisalabad Muhammad Ajmal, SP Legal RPO Of­fice Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, SP Investigation Jhang Rehman Qadir, SP Investigation Toba Tek Singh Zafar Abbas, SP Investigation Chiniot Kha­lid Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting.