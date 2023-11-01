Seminar held to address population challenges

PESHAWAR - Under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare and in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an awareness seminar on family planning was conducted on Tuesday.
The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries, including Secretary of the Department of Population Welfare, Asghar Ali; District Population Welfare Officer, Samiullah Khaleel; former Director-General of Population Welfare, Noor Afzal Khan; UNFPA Coordinator, Matiur Rahman; and Focal Person, Kashif Khan, alongside other senior officials.
In addition to the esteemed officials, a significant number of local government representatives from Peshawar also participated in the seminar. During the seminar, the focal point was addressing issues stemming from an imbalanced population, limited access to basic necessities, and various other challenges impacting public well-being. The participants engaged in discussions concerning critical subjects such as children’s health, proper upbringing, and the significance of optimal timing for childbirth to secure a better future.
Samiullah Khaleel, the District Population Welfare Officer, presented comprehensive insights into the population growth rate, demographic profile, and the unchecked population expansion, particularly within the context of Peshawar. He elaborated on the objectives, advantages, and services associated with family planning, addressing the selected municipal partners.
Secretary of the Department of Population, Asghar Ali, underscored the importance of strengthening connections with the chosen municipal representatives to ensure the successful implementation of population management programs. He highlighted that family planning services, including those offered by Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital Hayatabad Medical Complex, and mobile units, have consistently delivered exceptional care.
Furthermore, the local government representatives, on this occasion, commended the services provided and expressed their unwavering commitment to collaborating with the department in transforming the recommendations into policies for the betterment of the community.