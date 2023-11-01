Seminar held to address population challenges

PESHAWAR - Under the auspices of the De­partment of Population Welfare and in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an awareness seminar on family planning was conduct­ed on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries, includ­ing Secretary of the Department of Population Welfare, Asghar Ali; District Population Welfare Officer, Samiullah Khaleel; former Direc­tor-General of Population Welfare, Noor Afzal Khan; UNFPA Coordina­tor, Matiur Rahman; and Focal Per­son, Kashif Khan, alongside other senior officials.

In addition to the esteemed offi­cials, a significant number of local government representatives from Peshawar also participated in the seminar. During the seminar, the focal point was addressing issues stemming from an imbalanced population, limited access to basic necessities, and various other chal­lenges impacting public well-be­ing. The participants engaged in discussions concerning critical subjects such as children’s health, proper upbringing, and the signif­icance of optimal timing for child­birth to secure a better future.

Samiullah Khaleel, the District Population Welfare Officer, pre­sented comprehensive insights into the population growth rate, demographic profile, and the un­checked population expansion, particularly within the context of Peshawar. He elaborated on the ob­jectives, advantages, and services associated with family planning, addressing the selected municipal partners.

Secretary of the Department of Population, Asghar Ali, under­scored the importance of strength­ening connections with the cho­sen municipal representatives to ensure the successful implemen­tation of population management programs. He highlighted that family planning services, includ­ing those offered by Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital Hayatabad Medical Complex, and mobile units, have consistently de­livered exceptional care.

Furthermore, the local govern­ment representatives, on this oc­casion, commended the services provided and expressed their un­wavering commitment to collab­orating with the department in transforming the recommenda­tions into policies for the better­ment of the community.