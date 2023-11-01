Shahzad Shaukat of Ahsan Bhoon Group wins SCBA election

ISLAMABAD - In a closely watched election, Shahzad Shau­kat, representing the Ahsan Bhoon Group (Asma Jahangir Group), emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) by securing 1,703 votes, making his victory a clear mandate from the legal community.

Preliminary results indicated that Shahzad Shaukat’s support was widespread, with sig­nificant votes coming in from various regions in­cluding Islamabad, La­hore, Bannu, Multan, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Ba­hawalpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad, and Peshawar. However, in the cities of Quetta and Karachi, Abdul Quddus, a candidate from the Ha­mid Khan Group, led the race. As the final results became clear, it was evi­dent that Shehzad Shau­kat emerged triumphant in the contest for the presidency of the SCBA. The runner-up, Ab­dul Quddus, who repre­sented the Hamid Khan Group, secured a re­spectable 1,242 votes. TV channels reported that Shahzad got 611 votes from Lahore and Mian Abdul Quddus of Hamid Khan Group got 465 votes, as per the un­declared results. From Bannu, Shahzad got 34 votes and Abdul Qud­dus one while from Mul­tan Shahzad received 98 votes and Abdul Qud­dus 81 votes and from Quetta, Shahzad got 73 and Quddus secured 103. From Abbotta­bad, the undeclared re­sults showed Shahzad got 43 votes and Abdul Quddus 22 votes, from Sukkur, Shahzad got 41 votes while Quddus got 12 votes and from Ba­hawalpur, Shahzad got 60 votes and Quddus 20 votes and from Dera Is­mail Khan, Shahzad got 22 votes and Quddus 12 votes. Shahzad got 56 votes and Abdul Quddus got 23 from Hyderabad. From Karachi, Shaukat bagged 168 votes and Quddus 193 votes while from Peshawar, Shahzad got 129 votes and Mian Quddus got 100 votes.