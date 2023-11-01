Shahzad Shaukat of Ahsan Bhoon Group wins SCBA election

ISLAMABAD - In a closely watched election, Shahzad Shaukat, representing the Ahsan Bhoon Group (Asma Jahangir Group), emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) by securing 1,703 votes, making his victory a clear mandate from the legal community.
Preliminary results indicated that Shahzad Shaukat’s support was widespread, with significant votes coming in from various regions including Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu, Multan, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad, and Peshawar. However, in the cities of Quetta and Karachi, Abdul Quddus, a candidate from the Hamid Khan Group, led the race. As the final results became clear, it was evident that Shehzad Shaukat emerged triumphant in the contest for the presidency of the SCBA. The runner-up, Abdul Quddus, who represented the Hamid Khan Group, secured a respectable 1,242 votes. TV channels reported that Shahzad got 611 votes from Lahore and Mian Abdul Quddus of Hamid Khan Group got 465 votes, as per the undeclared results. From Bannu, Shahzad got 34 votes and Abdul Quddus one while from Multan Shahzad received 98 votes and Abdul Quddus 81 votes and from Quetta, Shahzad got 73 and Quddus secured 103. From Abbottabad, the undeclared results showed Shahzad got 43 votes and Abdul Quddus 22 votes, from Sukkur, Shahzad got 41 votes while Quddus got 12 votes and from Bahawalpur, Shahzad got 60 votes and Quddus 20 votes and from Dera Ismail Khan, Shahzad got 22 votes and Quddus 12 votes. Shahzad got 56 votes and Abdul Quddus got 23 from Hyderabad. From Karachi, Shaukat bagged 168 votes and Quddus 193 votes while from Peshawar, Shahzad got 129 votes and Mian Quddus got 100 votes.