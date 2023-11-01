Smog emergency declared in Punjab

Awakened from a deep slumber by the Lahore High Court, the Punjab government declared a smog emergency throughout the province on Wednesday in an effort to combat the adverse impacts of environmental pollution.

After the reprimanding of the Lahore commissioner for neglecting the critical issue of the environment by the high court, Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi convened a meeting with provincial ministers and department heads to brainstorm with environmental and health experts and devise strategies to mitigate the effects of smog.

Due to its unhealthy air quality, Lahore city has consistently ranked among the top three cities with the most polluted air in recent weeks, according to IQAir rankings.

During the meeting, experts provided information on measures to reduce smog and its effects, emphasising the importance of preventive measures.

The caretaker chief minister accentuated that all relevant government departments should work diligently to effectively combat smog.

The meeting considered the option of imposing restrictions similar to those enforced during the Coronavirus pandemic, such as the closure of educational institutions. However, environmental experts believed that such restrictions would not make a significant difference.

Therefore, the meeting decided to mandate the use of masks in all public and private schools throughout the province for one month. During the meeting, the chief minister issued directives to prioritise the health of students and stressed the significance of wearing masks.

It was decided that the public would be encouraged to use masks, and provincial ministers were instructed to inspect public and private schools starting from November 2, Thursday (tomorrow).

The meeting also recognised the importance of taking action against vehicles and factories emitting smoke and pollutants. The chief minister stressed the need to take every possible step to reduce emissions.

Furthermore, directives were issued to impose fines on farmers burning crop residues. In this regard, the interim chief minister directed the additional chief secretary to ensure the proper disposal of crop residues instead of burning them.

It was also decided that action would be taken against those contributing to pollution by not watering construction materials such as sand, bricks and crush. Instructions were given to the Lahore commissioner, the municipalities department and the Lahore Waste Management Company to ensure that dust and sand did not contribute to pollution.

The meeting was attended by various provincial ministers and officials from government departments, including agriculture, health, transport, environment, local government, school education, industries and IT board.

This comprehensive gathering underscores the Punjab government's commitment to addressing the smog issue and implementing necessary measures to safeguard public health.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court directed the Lahore commissioner to declare a smog emergency in the provincial capital.

Justice Shahid Kareem instructed the commissioner to declare a smog emergency and seal factories that are polluting the environment.