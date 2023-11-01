South Punjab key player in food security, cotton production: ACS

MULTAN - South Punjab playing a significant role in food security and cotton production, said Additional Chief Secretary, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar.

He made these remarks during a visit by senior officers from the 38th course of the National In­stitute of Management, Islamabad, to the South Punjab Secretariat, on Tuesday. Saqib Zafar re­vealed, “Punjab province contributes 70 percent of the country’s cotton, with an impressive 94 percent share coming from South Punjab. This year, the region witnessed a remarkable rebound in cotton cultivation, thanks to the government’s efforts, and handsome production promises to boost the nation’s economy.”

The Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab dis­closed that significant strides were being made to foster agro-based industries in the region, includ­ing the allocation of land for industrial zones un­der the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Progress is underway for innovative projects in corporate agriculture and dairy farming, designed to settle uninhabited lands in South Punjab.

Additionally, an agreement with an Australian company for artificial rain in Cholistan has been inked, with demonstrations scheduled soon. Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar highlighted Cholistan’s vast po­tential for the livestock sector.

About the utility of the secretariat, he observed, “South Punjab Secretariat has set the region on a new path of development, ensuring that develop­ment funds remain within the area.”

South Punjab’s rich history, civilisation, litera­ture, and culture were marked, with efforts to promote these aspects in addition to infrastruc­ture development, he added. Recently, a Literary Festival in Multan and a Rowing Competition in Bahawalpur exemplified these endeavors.