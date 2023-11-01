Special judge in cipher case: IHC seeks answers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the answer from Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the ap­pointment of special judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zu­lqarnain in the cipher case against the PTI Chairman.

The court summoned a joint secretary the minis­try on November 2, to re­ply on the matter. A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb and Justice Arb­ab Muhammad Tahir, heard the intra-court appeal of PTI Chairman against the jail tri­al and appointment of special judge in the cipher case.

Petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said the law minis­ter had no powers to ask an an­ti-terrorism court judge for tri­al in the cipher case. Only the chief justice of high court can grant powers to any additional session judge, he said.

He said that they had also raised these points before the single bench. The court ad­journed the further hearing of the case till next Thursday.