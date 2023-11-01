Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka U19 thrash Pakistan U19 to win one-day series 3-2

Sri Lanka U19 thrash Pakistan U19 to win one-day series 3-2
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 01, 2023
Sports

KARACHI - Sri Lanka U19 won the series 3-2 after thrashing Pakistan U19 by 165 runs in the last one-day played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday. Both teams entered the fifth match of the series with two wins apiece, and after a one-sided match, Sri Lanka U19 se­cured their series victory on the back of commanding performanc­es by Captain Sineth Jayawardene, Rusanda Gamage, Vihas Thewmi­ka, and MalshaTharupathi. 

In the final showdown, Pakistan U19 won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka U19 compiled a competitive total of 293-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Jayawar­dene was the standout performer, amassing 82 runs off 69 balls, fea­turing 11 fours and 3 sixes. Gamage hammered 66 off 64 balls, marked by five boundaries. Pulindu Perera added 47 runs off as many balls, striking six fours and a six. Paki­stan’s Mohammad Ibtisam took two wickets at the cost of 51 runs while Ubaid Shah and Arafat Minhas also secured two wickets apiece. 

Economic activity will remain positive throughout current fiscal year, hopes finance ministry

In response, Pakistan U19 strug­gled, getting bowled out for just 128 runs in 32.3 overs. Saad Baig’s side had a challenging day with the bat, with Arafat being the lone warrior, notching up 57 runs off 55 balls, in­cluding 7 fours and a six. Haroon Ar­shad was the second-highest scorer with 17 runs off 31 balls. Thewmika and Tharupathi were the chief tor­mentors, each claiming three wick­ets. Vishwa Lahiru also contributed with two crucial scalps, creating sig­nificant challenges for the Pakistan batters, who couldn’t find their foot­ing to chase down the target.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023