Sri Lanka U19 thrash Pakistan U19 to win one-day series 3-2

KARACHI - Sri Lanka U19 won the series 3-2 after thrashing Pakistan U19 by 165 runs in the last one-day played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday. Both teams entered the fifth match of the series with two wins apiece, and after a one-sided match, Sri Lanka U19 se­cured their series victory on the back of commanding performanc­es by Captain Sineth Jayawardene, Rusanda Gamage, Vihas Thewmi­ka, and MalshaTharupathi.

In the final showdown, Pakistan U19 won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka U19 compiled a competitive total of 293-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Jayawar­dene was the standout performer, amassing 82 runs off 69 balls, fea­turing 11 fours and 3 sixes. Gamage hammered 66 off 64 balls, marked by five boundaries. Pulindu Perera added 47 runs off as many balls, striking six fours and a six. Paki­stan’s Mohammad Ibtisam took two wickets at the cost of 51 runs while Ubaid Shah and Arafat Minhas also secured two wickets apiece.

In response, Pakistan U19 strug­gled, getting bowled out for just 128 runs in 32.3 overs. Saad Baig’s side had a challenging day with the bat, with Arafat being the lone warrior, notching up 57 runs off 55 balls, in­cluding 7 fours and a six. Haroon Ar­shad was the second-highest scorer with 17 runs off 31 balls. Thewmika and Tharupathi were the chief tor­mentors, each claiming three wick­ets. Vishwa Lahiru also contributed with two crucial scalps, creating sig­nificant challenges for the Pakistan batters, who couldn’t find their foot­ing to chase down the target.