Sri Lanka U19 thrash Pakistan U19 to win one-day series 3-2

KARACHI - Sri Lanka U19 won the series 3-2 after thrashing Pakistan U19 by 165 runs in the last one-day played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday. Both teams entered the fifth match of the series with two wins apiece, and after a one-sided match, Sri Lanka U19 secured their series victory on the back of commanding performances by Captain Sineth Jayawardene, Rusanda Gamage, Vihas Thewmika, and MalshaTharupathi.
In the final showdown, Pakistan U19 won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka U19 compiled a competitive total of 293-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Jayawardene was the standout performer, amassing 82 runs off 69 balls, featuring 11 fours and 3 sixes. Gamage hammered 66 off 64 balls, marked by five boundaries. Pulindu Perera added 47 runs off as many balls, striking six fours and a six. Pakistan’s Mohammad Ibtisam took two wickets at the cost of 51 runs while Ubaid Shah and Arafat Minhas also secured two wickets apiece.
In response, Pakistan U19 struggled, getting bowled out for just 128 runs in 32.3 overs. Saad Baig’s side had a challenging day with the bat, with Arafat being the lone warrior, notching up 57 runs off 55 balls, including 7 fours and a six. Haroon Arshad was the second-highest scorer with 17 runs off 31 balls. Thewmika and Tharupathi were the chief tormentors, each claiming three wickets. Vishwa Lahiru also contributed with two crucial scalps, creating significant challenges for the Pakistan batters, who couldn’t find their footing to chase down the target.