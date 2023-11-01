Stock market gains 437 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 437.34 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 51,920.27 points against 51,482.93 points the previous day. A total of 455,331,569 shares valu­ing Rs15.639 billion were traded during the day as compared to 286,621,604 shares valuing Rs11.445 billion the previous day. As many as 357 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 188 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies re­mained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were Cnergyico PK with 71,274,408 shares at Rs.3.93 per share, Pak Refinery with 51,538,473 shares at Rs.20.69 per share and WorldCall Tele­com with 22,604,739 shares at Rs.1.28 per share. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.170.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,020.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs.36.00 rise in its per share price to Rs518.50. Sapphire FiberXD wit­nessed a maximum de­crease of Rs.37.33 per share closing at Rs1,033.67, followed by Lucky Core Ind. with a Rs.11.39 decline to close at Rs.622.84.