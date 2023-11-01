Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur Commissioner chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

APP
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui had said that polio was a deadly disease and every child under 5 years of age must be given an anti-polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee at his office here on Tuesday. He directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan along with their District Health Officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the national anti-polio campaign successful in November.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023