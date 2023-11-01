Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

November 01, 2023
LAHORE   -   Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collabora­tion with Punjab Procure­ment Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started a four-day training workshop on e-Procurement software here at Arfa Karim Tower. The software will be rolled out in all the administrative departments of Punjab as part of the e-Procurement initiative. Managing Direc­tor PPRA Punjab Waqar Azim gave awareness about procurement life cycle in the first half of the day while the second half was conducted by the team from PITB e-Procurement wing, says a press release issued here on Tuesday. The workshop was attended by the staff members of 23 Administra­tive Departments of Punjab. The first day concluded with an interactive Q&A activity. PS to Chief Secretary Punjab Captain (R) Farrukh Attique, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Procure­ment & Development Ataur Rehman were also present.

