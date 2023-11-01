US urges Pakistan not to deport Afghans facing threats back home

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday urged Pakistan not to deport Afghan immigrants who face threats in their own country.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power held talks with Caretaker Foreign Minis­ter Jilani on the issue. US embassy spokesperson Jonathan Lalley said Ambassador Donald Blome met Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani to discuss a broad range of critical bilateral issues, “including the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citi­zens eligible for relocation or resettlement in the United States.”

“The Ambassador highlighted the two countries’ mutual interest in ensuring the safety and secu­rity of refugees and asylum seekers, and the im­portance of putting in place appropriate screening mechanisms so that individuals with legitimate claims of credible fear are not placed in harm’s way,” he added. The ministry also confirmed the meeting between Ambassador Blome and FM Jilani. “Discussions focused on promotion of bilat­eral ties and regional and global developments,” the Foreign Office posted on X. Separately, Admin­istrator of the USAID Samantha Power telephoned Foreign Minister Jilani.

“USAID Administrator thanked the Foreign Min­ister for the support extended by the Government of Pakistan to US bound Afghans,” Pakistan’s for­eign ministry said in a statement. It added: “During the conversation, they discussed the USAID proj­ects in Pakistan especially on climate change. They also deliberated over the Pakistan-US bilateral ties, relocation of Afghan nationals to the US and the prevailing situation in Gaza. Foreign Minister Jilani stressed the need for a ceasefire and provi­sion of immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza.”