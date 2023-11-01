VCs of public sector universities reject teachers’ strike call

FAISALABAD - Vice Chancellors and heads of public sector high­er education institutions (HEIs) in Pakistan have firmly rejected and disassociated themselves from the unwarranted strike called by the All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association.

In a virtual meeting led by Chairman of Vice Chancellors Committee, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the academic leaders voiced their support for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and urged the teaching community to refrain from participating in the strike for the greater benefit of education across the nation.

The gathering emphasized the importance of the teaching community channeling their expertise towards enhancing students’ capabilities and ad­dressing real-world challenges based on scientific foundations. Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed concerns that the strike could disrupt the peaceful educational environment and cause anxiety among both educators and students. He stressed the need for educators to strengthen the educational land­scape rather than jeopardizing students’ future through participation in such activities.

Dr. Khan commended the role of the Higher Educa­tion Commission, which not only worked to enhance the quality of education but also offered financial sup­port to universities. He highlighted the HEC’s policies that have helped several Pakistani universities secure a place among the world’s best. He urged the academ­ic community to continue reinforcing the HEC’s ef­forts through a collaborative approach. Recognizing teachers as role models in society, Dr. Khan under­lined the importance of their dedication to progress and finding solutions to the nation’s challenges in­stead of participating in disruptive actions.