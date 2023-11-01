Wahid, Mahmood shine in RMI Media Cricket League 

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Press Club Shaheen’s Wahid Khan and Mahmood Khan of PPC Cobra guided their respective teams to reach the quarterfinals in the ongoing RMI Media Crick­et League being played here at Karnal Sher Khan Sports Complex on Monday. Wahid Khan was declared the best player of the match by scor­ing 37 runs including 3 sixes and 2 fours and also grabbing two wickets while Mahmood Khan was declared outstand­ing batsman and man of the match with 38 runs including five boundaries. On the fourth day of the event, PPC Cobra and PPC Shaheen qualified for the next round along with PPC Star. In the first pre-quar­terfinal, PPC Cobra beat PPC United by 9 wickets. PPC Unit­ed scored 75-4, which Cobra chased quite easily, thanks to Mahmood Khan, who ham­mered 38 and Rifat Ehsan 33. In the second match, PPC Star defeated PPC Gladiator by 31 runs while the third match saw PPC Shaheen defeating PPC Bulls by 14 runs.