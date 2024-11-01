Additional IGP distributes modern patrol cars among 15 Police

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, on Thursday distributed 15 patrol cars equipped with modern technology among 15 Police Madadgar Unit during a ceremony at the Karachi Police Office. The event was attended by DIGP Admin, ADIGP Admin, ADIGP Legal, DSP 15 Police Madadgar and other officers. ADIGP Admin briefed the attendees on the features of the patrol cars, after which the Additional IGP inspected the vehicles. The city police chief also met with the officers and staff of the unit, issuing important directives concerning the 15 Police Madadgar operations. In the first phase of distribution, 15 patrol cars were handed over by the Additional IGP, with 7 assigned to District South, 6 to District East, 1 to District Central, and 1 to the 15 Police Office at the airport.