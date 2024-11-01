Advisor welcomes release of PTI leaders, workers  

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has welcomed the release of Peshawar’s leaders and numerous PTI workers in the May 9 cases, stating it confirms that PTI workers were unjustly implicated.

Barrister Saif expressed optimism for the release of remaining detained PTI members, including Imran Khan and Yasmin Rashid, emphasizing that recent acquittals in Islamabad court demonstrate the unfounded nature of these cases. He criticized the government’s approach, saying PTI workers are facing consequences solely for their loyalty to Imran Khan.