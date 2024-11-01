All set for AI, technological exhibition in Multan on Nov 7

MULTAN - Arrangements have been finalised for the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological exhibition and seminar”, to be organised by the South Punjab Secretariat. The unique science fair, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will be held on November 7 at the Multan Marquee on Bosan Road. The exhibition will showcase product models created by public and private universities from South Punjab, while the seminar will feature highly innovative projects. Investors, industrialists, officers from the Securities Exchange, and the Department of Industries will participate in the seminar. Innovative projects presented at the seminar will be patented, and arrangements for commercial production will also be discussed. The selection of models and projects to be presented at the exhibition and seminar has been finalised. To review the arrangements, a meeting was held on Thursday in the office of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab which was attended by professors and researchers from various universities. The meeting was chaired by Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and attended by Special Secretary Higher Education Sarfaraz Ahmed, additional secretaries Ata-ul-Haq and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, and Deputy Secretary Services Nayyer Mustafa.

Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, while addressing the meeting, said that the South Punjab Secretariat has decided to market the innovative products of educational institutions to encourage researchers and promote progress in the fields of science and technology. He shared that the idea for this innovation focused exhibition was floated by Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani, and it is now being implemented. The meeting participants, including professors from educational institutions, highly appreciated the South Punjab Secretariat’s initiative.

Professors and researchers from Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology Rahim Yar Khan, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Women University Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, and the Institute of Southern Punjab, Multan, attended the meeting. Principals from the Government College of Technology, Multan, and Layyah were also present.

During the meeting, researchers demonstrated various projects, including a smart irrigation system, solar grass cutter, energy-efficient motor, digital white stick for the visually impaired, smart shoes and glasses, bio-oil production from solid waste, and other projects.