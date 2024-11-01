AM Sports, Colony Gymkhana, Korangi Friends Colts score wins in Inter-Club Cricket

LAHORE - AM Sports, Colony Gymkhana and Korangi Friends Colts emerged victorious in the Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, showcasing impressive performances across three matches held at various grounds. Organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant, the tournament witnessed standout performances, including a stunning century from Gohar Ali. The day’s standout was a remarkable 196-run knock by Gohar Ali, who smashed 15 boundaries and 17 sixes off just 92 balls, propelling AM Sports to a dominant 156-run win over Ghaziani Cricket Club Colts at Afza Ground. AM Sports posted a formidable 395/6 in 40 overs and in reply, Ghaziani CC Colts were bowled out for 149 in 24.3 overs. Colony Gymkhana recorded a six-wicket victory over Royal Cricket Club at Student Sports Ground.