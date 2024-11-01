Friday, November 01, 2024
Ambassador of Japan holds farewell meeting at SIFC

Wada appreciates efforts being undertaken by SIFC to improve business environment in country

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro paid a farewell visit to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday.

He called on the Secretary SIFC Division at the Prime Minister’s Office. Secretary SIFCD, Jamil Qureshi commemorated ambassador WADA’s invaluable contributions in fostering economic collaboration and facilitating investment opportunities between Japan and Pakistan during his tenure as ambassador.

The event, attended by Kawamura Kenta, Economic and Development Counsellor, Hashimoto Hiroshi, First Secretary of the Embassy and the Investment Promotion team of SIFC, highlighted ambassador Wada’s instrumental role in promoting bilateral trade and investment. His efforts facilitated Japanese investors in Pakistan’s key sectors while also advancing opportunities for the joint-ventures, reinforcing the strong economic ties between the two countries.

In his remarks, Secretary Jamil Qureshi expressed gratitude on behalf of SIFC and the government of Pakistan for ambassador Wada’s dedicated efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Japan relations. He praised the ambassador’s consistent commitment to enhancing bilateral trade, mutual investment, and cooperation in technology and development initiatives.

Ambassador Wada appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the SIFC to improve the business environment in the country. He also appreciated the facilitation being extended by SIFC to the new Japanese investments in the pipeline and the existing Japanese companies working in Pakistan.

The farewell meeting reaffirmed the shared resolve of both nations to sustain and build upon the momentum established during ambassador Wada’s term, focusing on creating a conducive environment for trade, investment, and development collaboration.

