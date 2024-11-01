ATC grants bail to Adv Iman Mazari, Adv Hadi

ISLAMABAD - Human Rights Activist couple Adv. Iman Mazari and Adv. Hadi Ali Chatha were granted bail on Thursday by ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Thursday at Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad.

The couple was arrested on October 28th from Margalla Ave Islamabad after an altercation with traffic police over a traffic stoppage famously known as “Route” at zero point Islamabad on October 25th. Couple was granted 3 day physical remand on October 29th by ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain which was challenged at Islamabad High Court through a criminal revision and Physical Remand was suspended by CJ IHC Amir Faruk and Justice Saman Riffat on Wednesday.

Islamabad High Court set aside the order on Thursday and sent the couple on judicial custody. After that bail hearing was commenced at Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad. President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Raisat Azad, Adv. Qaiser Imam, Adv. Zainab Janjua and others represented the accused.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that we had a very heinous incident with Sri Lankan cricket team, lawyers are not holy cows, and everyone has to obey the law. Judge Sipra later accepted bail application of both the accused against surety bonds of Rs. 20,000.

Another FIR was registered against Adv. Hadi Ali Chatha for carrying the prohibited knuckle duster. According to FIR Mr. Chatha has accepted during the interrogation that he was carrying the banned weapon and hit the police officer with that. Mr. Chatha was taken to the court of Judicial Magistarte Yasir Mehmood who ordered to sent Hadi Ali to judicial lockup and later granted bail to the accused in surety bonds of Rs. 10,000. Hadi Ali Chatha denied the contents of FIR and said he wonders why I.O. had to come up with such story.