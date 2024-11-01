Friday, November 01, 2024
Bahawalpur affected by Rajasthan smog

November 01, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  The Punjab Environment Protection Department Assistant Director (AD) Ansar Sayyal has said smog coming from Rajashtan state of India had been affecting the Bahawalpur region. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said that smog had also been reported in Bahawalpur like in some other parts of Punajb province. He, however, said that smog coming from Rajashtan state of India had been affecting Bahawalpur region. He said that brick kilns which had not adopted zigzag technology so far, had also been causing increase in smog level. He said that burning paddy stubble in India was also causing smog in Pakistan. He said that so far, over 100 brick-kilns had been demolished in Punjab province which had not been following instructions to adopt zigzag technology.

