Friday, November 01, 2024
BKMC Microbiology Lab earns NEQAP certification

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Microbiology Department of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) in Swabi received an acceptance-performance level certificate in the National External Quality Assurance Program (NEQAP), administered by the Pakistan Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. This recognition marks BKMC as the first public sector microbiology laboratory in the province to be certified by NEQAP.

Dr Asim Ali Shah, a microbiologist at BKMC, noted that the lab was evaluated on various unknown samples from May 2022 to December 2023, achieving the correct results. This certification highlights the department’s commitment to quality standards and proficiency in laboratory diagnostics. The BoGs, Dean, and Hospital Director commended the microbiology team for their dedication, stating that the NEQAP certification reflects BKMC’s commitment to reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Our Staff Reporter

