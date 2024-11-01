Center Region of The Educators holds High Achievers Ceremony

LAHORE - The Center Region of The Educators held a High Achievers Ceremony at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore, to honour the academic accomplishments of students across 125+ campuses. The event celebrated student excellence, fostering pride and motivation among the participants.

The ceremony was graced by Ali Raza, Group Director at Beaconhouse, along with Muhammad Ali Butt. The chief guest of the ceremony, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Provincial Education Minister, awarded deserving students with prize money, tablets, and shields. In his address, he applauded the students’ dedication and expressed his encouragement for their future endeavors. The event also hosted several business partners who showed their support, highlighting the role of such gatherings in boosting students’ morale and encouraging continued academic and personal growth.

The Educators, a Project of Beaconhouse, has completed more than 20 years with remarkable success. Established in 2002, it now has more than 1,000 campuses and is one of the industry leaders in Pakistan’s educational landscape with a presence in over 275 cities and a student strength of more than 225,000.