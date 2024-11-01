Chief Justice Yahya Afridi highlights case delays of up to 18 years due to SC wording

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi noted on Friday that wording could extend cases by as long as 18 years.

His remarks came during the hearing of a property dispute case, where the applicant's lawyer requested the court to issue directions to approach a relevant forum.

The Chief Justice emphasized he was addressing a plea challenging the SC registrar’s objections and would avoid writing anything that might revert the case to the civil court.

Justice Shahid Bilal also observed that the applicant could approach other forums without written orders from the SC. The apex court ultimately rejected the plea requesting SC directives to send the case to the appropriate forum.