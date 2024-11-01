Friday, November 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi highlights case delays of up to 18 years due to SC wording

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi highlights case delays of up to 18 years due to SC wording
Web Desk
5:50 PM | November 01, 2024
National

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi noted on Friday that Supreme Court wording could extend cases by as long as 18 years.

His remarks came during the hearing of a property dispute case, where the applicant's lawyer requested the court to issue directions to approach a relevant forum.

The Chief Justice emphasized he was addressing a plea challenging the SC registrar’s objections and would avoid writing anything that might revert the case to the civil court.

Justice Shahid Bilal also observed that the applicant could approach other forums without written orders from the SC. The apex court ultimately rejected the plea requesting SC directives to send the case to the appropriate forum.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024