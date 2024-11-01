Friday, November 01, 2024
City Sprawl

November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan’s cities are expanding rapidly without proper planning, leading to significant challenges that demand urgent attention. A report by the Asian Development Bank has highlighted the rising costs of providing essential services to citizens as urban sprawl continues unchecked. The report recommends that Pakistan develop short-, medium-, and long-term plans to manage this growth effectively, with each megacity requiring a master plan and zoning to ensure efficient land use.

Local governments that successfully implement these plans should be rewarded, while penalties should be imposed on those that fail. The concept of controlling urban expansion is not new; Islamic teaching suggests establishing new cities nearby when populations grow, rather than expanding existing ones. Had this approach been followed, issues like revenue collection problems might have been avoided.

Authorities must act on these recommendations, ensuring that laws and plans are implemented with integrity, free from the influence of powerful interests. Resources should be allocated fairly and responsibly, not recklessly.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.

